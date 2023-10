Nissan has patented a new, durable airless tire design, joining Goodyear and Michelin in innovation.

Nissan has patented a new airless tire technology, utilizing a spoke construction to absorb force and impact while maintaining grip, addressing challenges like force on spokes and steering issues by strengthening the tire’s outer edge and employing numerous elastic spokes.

