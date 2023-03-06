An Analog Computer May Crack the Greatest Unsolved Mysteries in Physics

Scientists built an analog quantum simulator that could answer important unsolved questions in the field of physics.

these analog devices create a “hardware analogy” to solve problems in quantum physics. To test the simulator, researchers used a simple circuit coupled together with two quantum components. Tuning electrical voltages, scientists created a state of matter called “Z3 parafermions,” which is when electrons have only one-third of their usual charge—the first time such a state was created on an electronic device in a lab. The idea is to scale up this simulator to solve more complex questions in quantum computing.

