These Solar Cells Might Be the Answer to Nighttime Electricity Woes

Posted on by Agitator!!

Solar cells at nighttime…seems like an oxymoron.

As it turns out, radiative cooling may also be our ticket to a nighttime renewable energy source for countless people across the globe…In a new study published on Tuesday in the journal Applied Physics Letters, researchers at Stanford University created a photovoltaic (PV) cell, which collects and converts solar energy to electricity, that generates a sizable amount of power by soaking up energy emitted by radiative cooling.

For more, check out this Daily Beast/MSN story.

