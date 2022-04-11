These Solar Cells Might Be the Answer to Nighttime Electricity Woes

Solar cells at nighttime…seems like an oxymoron.

As it turns out, radiative cooling may also be our ticket to a nighttime renewable energy source for countless people across the globe…In a new study published on Tuesday in the journal Applied Physics Letters, researchers at Stanford University created a photovoltaic (PV) cell, which collects and converts solar energy to electricity, that generates a sizable amount of power by soaking up energy emitted by radiative cooling.