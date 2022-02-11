America Races to Avert the ‘Quantum Apocalypse’

The U.S. is racing to research cryptography designed to safeguard against future quantum computer attacks.

Quantum computing uses the properties of quantum mechanics to perform computations far more complex than what modern supercomputers can achieve. While quantum computers may have the ability to solve a multitude of problems, including cracking encryption in a fraction of the time it would take a standard computer, experts say in the wrong hands, the machines may present an existential security threat to our way of life—by compromising information that we consider safe and protected.

