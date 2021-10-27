Intel Unveils 12th Gen Intel Core

Intel launched the first products in the 12th Gen Intel Core family, including Intel Core i9-12900K; preorders start today with availability starting Nov. 4.

New performance hybrid architecture delivers leaps in multi-threaded performance, enabling up to 2 times faster content creation compared to prior generation 2 .

. Six desktop processors launched today lead the industry with the transition to DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity to enhance gaming and creator experiences.

The 12th Gen Intel Core processor family is the first on Intel 7 process, delivering superior performance for every computing segment.

