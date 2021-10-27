Intel Unveils 12th Gen Intel Core

Intel launched the first products in the 12th Gen Intel Core family, including Intel Core i9-12900K; preorders start today with availability starting Nov. 4.
- New performance hybrid architecture delivers leaps in multi-threaded performance, enabling up to 2 times faster content creation compared to prior generation2.
- Six desktop processors launched today lead the industry with the transition to DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity to enhance gaming and creator experiences.
- The 12th Gen Intel Core processor family is the first on Intel 7 process, delivering superior performance for every computing segment.
