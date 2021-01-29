Moon Could Be Getting Water Thanks to ‘Wind’ From Earth’s Magnetosphere

A surprising possibility is emerging that elemental rain on the Moon from our own atmosphere is being delivered by Earth’s magnetic field.

To account for the surprising amount of moisture being found on the lunar surface, researchers have proposed a more dynamic form of production – a constant ‘rain’ of protons driven by the solar wind. These hydrogen ions smack into mineral oxides in the Moon’s dust and rocks, ripping apart chemical bonds and forming a loose, temporary alliance with the oxygen.

