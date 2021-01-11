Sony Announces Expansion of 360 Reality Audio Ecosystem

Sony today announced the expansion of its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings.

Introduced in 2019, Sony’s 360 Reality Audio makes it possible for artists and creators to produce music by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information and placing them within a spherical space. This revolutionary musical experience, powered by Sony’s spatial sound technologies, evokes feelings of being in a music studio or live concert venue – all without leaving the comfort of home.

Beginning this spring, 360 Reality Audio compatible speakers SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 will be available for purchase. These WiFi-enabled speakers create an immersive, room-filling 360 Reality Audio sound experience by utilizing Sony’s unique Immersive Audio Enhancement algorithm. The speakers can be controlled with Google Assistant3 or Amazon Alexa4 devices, so users can manage their music with ease.

360 Reality Audio can also be experienced using headphones from most manufacturers when combined with an Android™/iOS smartphone that has a participating streaming service app installed2. Additionally, Sony is partnering with other consumer electronics companies to promote the 360 Reality Audio experience.