Cut the cord for $10 monthly, but what’s the catch?

T-Mobile said it had a cutting-the-cord package set to debut Sunday for $10 a month, but there are caveats.

If you like channels like AMC, Hallmark, MTV and Nickelodeon, you’ll love T-Mobile’s “Vibe” offering, because that’s all it costs – one Alexander Hamilton. But if you want DVR, that will cost you an extra $5 monthly. And if you can’t live without sports, news and some local channels (NBC, ABC and Fox) that’s $40 monthly. Oh, and you need to be a subscriber to T-Mobile or Sprint. Verizon and AT&T customers are not eligible.

