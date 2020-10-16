Sony Shows Spatial Reality Display

Sony Electronics announced the debut of the Spatial Reality Display (SR Display), a new product made with Sony’s Eye-Sensing Light Field Display (ELFD) technology.

Using spatial reality to combine the virtual and physical world, the Spatial Reality Display creates an incredible 3D optical experience that is viewable to the naked eye. This is made possible by several technologies:

High-speed Vision Sensor – The SR Display is based an innovative high-speed vision sensor which follows exact eye position in space, on vertical, horizontal and depth axes simultaneously. The display monitors eye movement down to the millisecond, while rendering the image instantaneously, based on the location and position of the viewer’s eyes. This allows creators to interact with their designs in a highly-realistic virtual, 3D environment, from any angle without glasses.

Real-time Rendering Algorithm – Additionally, the SR Display leverages an original processing algorithm to display content in real-time. This allows the stereoscopic image to appear as smooth as real life, even if the viewer moves around.

Micro Optical Lens – The micro optical lens is positioned precisely over the stunning 15.6 inches (diag.) LCD display. This lens divides the image into the left and right eyes allowing for stereoscopic viewing with just the naked eye.

