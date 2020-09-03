Fastest Discrete Graphics Memory From Micron

Along with yesterday’s news of the new NVIDIA products, comes the announcement from Micron they are helping to power those new products.

Micron Technology today announced the world’s fastest discrete graphics memory solution, GDDR6X, the first to power system bandwidth up to 1 terabyte per second (TB/s). Working with visual computing technology leader NVIDIA, Micron debuted GDDR6X in the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics processing units (GPUs), which are tailored to support the fast speeds that immersive, high-performance gaming applications demand.

