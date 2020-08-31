Alternatives to Zoom

If Zoom’s out, what about WebEx, Google Meet or Skype?

We took a good hard at four competitors this week, which all offer tiers of free service. Zoom is still far and away the most popular of all of them, top-ranked on Apple and Google’s app store download chart, along with Messenger (No. 10), Microsoft Teams (No. 14) and Google Meet (No. 15).We examined all, along with the granddaddy, Skype, which started the video chat explosion back in 2003 and WebEx, which used to only be available for a fee, but now has a free tier.