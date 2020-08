Inspired by Star Wars, the ACES, or Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin, is made up of 100 small sensors and is about 1 square centimeter in size.

Singapore researchers have developed “electronic skin” capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

