The exoplanets are approximately 300 light-years from Earth.

Scientists have discovered a multi-planetary system orbiting a “sun-like star” for the first time, according to a newly published study. The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, describes two giant exoplanets (TYC 8998-760-1b and TYC 8998-760-1c) orbiting the star TYC 8998-760-1, approximately 300 light-years from Earth.

