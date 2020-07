Could science actually confirm Plato’s theory that the Earth is made of cubes?

New research shows a Platonic ideal may be true after all: The world may primarily break into cubes, and not just in Minecraft. In a new paper, researchers from the U.S. and Hungary go through a simulation of the world’s “natural 3D fragments” and find that, indeed, most do conform to a cube-like form factor.

