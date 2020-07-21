AMD announces 7nm x86 desktop processors

AMD announced their first and most advanced 7nm x86 desktop processors with built-in graphics for consumer and commercial PC markets.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics and the AMD Athlon 3000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics feature the most advanced processor core technology on the market combined with the best graphics performance available in a desktop processor.

The new AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors deliver impressive generational leaps in performance and amazing power efficiency for consumers, gamers, streamers and creators. Built for modern business PCs, AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies offer enterprise-class solutions, advanced technology and multi-layered security features. Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors are built on the industry-leading 7nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture, offering unmatched user experiences and power efficiency in the state-of-the art AMD socket AM4 platform.

The AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors offer:

Up to 31% faster performance than the competition

Up to 43% more performance per watt than the competition

The Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors are expected to be available in systems from OEM partners including Lenovo and HP starting in Q3 2020. The Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors will be available from SIs at launch on July 21st , and are expected in systems from OEM partners starting later this fall. The Ryzen 4000 G-Series, Athlon 3000 G-Series, Ryzen PRO 4000 Series and Athlon PRO 3000 Series Desktop Processors are exclusively available from SIs and OEM partners.

For more, check out this press release.