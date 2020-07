A new site is in the works that could eventually produce billions of doses of a vaccine.

The exec [Musk] says Tesla is working to produce a molecule printer in conjunction with German vaccine maker CureVac. Musk calls the printers “RNA microfactories” that can produce vaccines and other mRNA-based therapies by inputting a recipe. CureVac is backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and, according to Reuters, is a “pioneer” in messenger RNA.

