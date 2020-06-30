Creative announces headphones with holographic” tech

Yep, Creative is still around and have announced their Digital Triple-driver In-ears now come with Headphone Holography.

The cream of the features crop is the critically-acclaimed Super X-Fi technology, which is incorporated through an attached in-line SXFI WIRE, which is a 40% smaller version of the already finger-sized SXFI AMP, the first-ever Super X-Fi product and an icon in its own right. Users can enjoy holographic audio which is personalized for an all-natural surround audio experience, that can rival a high-end 7.1 surround sound system.

