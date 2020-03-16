Put your CPU and GPU to use against COVID-19

Your CPU and GPU are idle for much of the time they are on. You can use those idle cycles to help further research into the COVID-19 virus. There are many teams you can join. Guru3D has information on how to get involved.

You can easily join up by downloading the client, which is easy to download and install. You do not need to utilize your PC or components 100%, but can choose light, medium and full settings, also in idle or always at work. If you like to donate GPU/CPU cycles, download the client, insert your nickname and if you want to Guru3D Team number: 69411 (or join any other team you prefer of course). You can also join anonymously.

For more, check out this Guru3D story.