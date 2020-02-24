PCIe 6.0 Specification, Version 0.5

Posted on by Agitator!!

Version 0.5 of PCIe 6.0 is now available to members. They hope to release the final version next year.

PCIe 6.0 Specification Features Overview

  • Data rate of 64 GT/s speeds, doubling the 32GT/s data rate of the PCIe 5.0 specification
  • PAM-4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) encoding
  • Low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) with additional mechanisms to improve bandwidth efficiency
  • Backwards compatibility with all previous specification generations

