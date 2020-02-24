PCIe 6.0 Specification, Version 0.5

Version 0.5 of PCIe 6.0 is now available to members. They hope to release the final version next year.

PCIe 6.0 Specification Features Overview

Data rate of 64 GT/s speeds, doubling the 32GT/s data rate of the PCIe 5.0 specification

PAM-4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) encoding

Low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) with additional mechanisms to improve bandwidth efficiency

Backwards compatibility with all previous specification generations

