USA Today takes a look at what you need to know before clicking ‘I agree’ on that terms of service agreement or privacy policy.

The problem? We needlessly put ourselves at risk by signing away all kinds of rights over what personal data an app or website collects, how they use it, with whom they share it and how long they keep it, says ProPrivacy.com, which decided to draw attention to the problem Tuesday when the world observes Data Privacy Day.

For more, check out this USA Today story.