How not to fall victim to phishing ploys

With the new year upon us, USA Today has posted a guide to protect folks from phishing attempts.

When Chase bank e-mails you to warn of a fraud alert to your account, you pay attention. But when your work e-mail is associated with a card you don’t have, and when the return address isn’t from Chase, it’s so obvious a fraudulent e-mail that we laugh it off. But it looked and felt real. So much so, I wanted to just quickly show it to you and flag it, to make sure you don’t fall victim to this phishing attempt.

