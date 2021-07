A colossal flare could be the first evidence energy can be extracted from black holes.

a rotating black hole generates vast amounts of energy, which, theoretically, can be extracted from the ergosphere, a region that sits just on the outside of the event horizon. This has been shown both theoretically and experimentally – and now a team of astrophysicists has found what they believe is observational evidence for it.

