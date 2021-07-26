Do parallel universes exist? We might live in a multiverse. Sounds like something from the MCU.

Science fiction loves the idea of a parallel universe, and the thought that we might be living just one of an infinite number of possible lives. Multiverses aren’t reserved for “Star Trek,” “Spiderman” and “Doctor Who,” though. Real scientific theory explores, and in some cases supports, the case for universes outside, parallel to, or distant from but mirroring our own.

