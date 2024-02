A mysterious ‘Stonehenge’ type structure was found in the US and appears to be 5,000 years older than Stonehenge.

The stones, which are all made of granite – found locally in the area – are estimated to be around 10,000 years old, thereby making the formation one of the oldest ever discovered in North America. And yet, whilst the Lake Michigan stones are relatively similar in size and shape to the monoliths of Stonehenge, their origins are a lot murkier.

For more, check out this Indy 100 story.