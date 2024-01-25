Inside the World’s First $3 Billion Luxury Super Submarine

I had no idea there was even such a thing as a “luxury submarine.”

Blending superyacht luxury with submarine stealth, the Austrian-designed Migaloo M5 promises to redefine maritime living but at a cost that’ll burn a hole through your pocket. While the M5 has yet to set sail, Migaloo, the company responsible for the M5, is calling the vessel the world’s first luxury super submarine. Billed as the “future of yachting,” this high-end hybrid vessel will be capable of four-week underwater voyages, thus offering unprecedented security and secluded exploration, making it an ideal haven for discerning adventurers and rich billionaires.

