Neurons in The Brain Appear to Follow a Distinct Mathematical Pattern

Researchers have identified a mathematical rule that governs the distribution of neurons in our brains.

A team of researchers from the Jülich Research Center and the University of Cologne in Germany found the number of neurons in areas of the outer layer of neural tissue in different mammals fits a lognormal distribution. Mathematics aside, a simple and important distinction is the symmetry of the normal distribution bell curve and the asymmetry and heavy right-skewed tail of the lognormal distribution, due to a large number of small values and a few significantly large values.

