Neurons in The Brain Appear to Follow a Distinct Mathematical Pattern

Researchers have identified a mathematical rule that governs the distribution of neurons in our brains.

A team of researchers from the J├╝lich Research Center and the University of Cologne in Germany found the number of neurons in areas of the outer layer of neural tissue in different mammals fits a lognormal distribution. Mathematics aside, a simple and important distinction is the symmetry of the normal distribution bell curve and the asymmetry and heavy right-skewed tail of the lognormal distribution, due to a large number of small values and a few significantly large values.

