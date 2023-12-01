Musk on AI

A little different post today. Elon Musk’s interview with CNBC this week was both frustrating and illuminating. However, his comments about the OpenAI debacle a few weeks ago were eye opening. With the two OpenAI board members, who were urging a slowdown in AI development for safety purposes, getting the boot, it makes one wonder what was going on. I got the feeling that Sam Altman was moving too fast. From the interview, Musk feels OpenAI discovered something “dangerous” and when Altman wouldn’t slow down, he initially was fired. After those two board members were booted, Altman was hired back.

NVDIA’s CEO thought that within 5 years, AI would be competitive with humans. Musk thinks it is actually more like 3 years. With lack of governmental rules, things are getting really scary.