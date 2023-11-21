As Arctic permafrost thaws, scientists worry what it might unleash

Yikes…deadly pathogens lying dormant in centuries-old Arctic permafrost could become the latest threat from global climate change.

The potential release of the pathogens has seized the attention of federal government scientists, medical professionals and Pentagon officials. Pathogens – disease-causing organisms – have been trapped for centuries in frozen ground across the Arctic, including vast swaths of Alaska, Canada and Russia. Climate change has had a big impact on the far north, where temperatures have risen at two to four times the rate of the rest of the world.