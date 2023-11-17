Microsoft is bringing its Copilot chatbot to Windows 10

I’ve had a few instances to use Co-Pilot in the Edge browser and was duly impressed. Some of the items I searched for would have taken me a while to track down. Co-Pilot gave me the answer in less than five seconds.

Microsoft said Thursday it will soon start testing the Copilot chatbot in an update to the widely used Windows 10 operating system. Microsoft will offer Copilot to PCs in the Release Preview Channel running Windows 10, version 22H2. It will only be available for Home and Pro editions of the operating system. But PCs running Windows 10 Pro that organizations manage won’t be part of the initial Copilot distribution. Nor will PCs with enterprise and education editions of the operating system, according to a blog post.

For more, check out this CNBC article.