Researchers develop efficient catalyst for green hydrogen generation

Researchers have announced the development of a catalyst that makes hydrogen production easier.
Producing hydrogen via electrolysis, powered by renewable energy, allows the renewable energy to be stored and transported for later use. Typically, platinum is used as a catalyst in the electrolysis reaction, but this material adds significant cost. The researchers have developed a catalyst that uses as little platinum as possible, which they say can be “cheaply scaled for mass use”.
