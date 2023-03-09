‘Red matter’ superconductor could transform electronics – if it works

Room-temperature, room-pressure superconductivity has been a central goal of materials science for more than a century.

Ranga Dias at the University of Rochester in New York and his colleagues claim to have made a material from hydrogen, nitrogen and lutetium that becomes superconductive at a temperature of just 21°C (69°F) and a pressure of 1 gigapascal. That is nearly 10,000 times the atmospheric pressure on Earth’s surface, but still far lower pressure than any previous superconducting material.

