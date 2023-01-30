AI Has Successfully Imitated Human Evolution

Yeah, that’s probably not optimal…

Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco, the University of California-Berkeley, and Salesforce Research, a science arm of the SF-based software company, developed an AI capable of copying evolution itself. This doesn’t mean the AI created some sort of evolutionary superior superhuman (yet), but instead, the AI designed sequences of 20 amino acids that make up proteins. When compared to nature’s handiwork, some of the sequences worked just as well as ones generated over millions of years of evolution.