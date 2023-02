I don’t normally post business news, but this is also a technology story. Intel used to be the gold standard in computer chips…but not anymore.

One analyst said there were “no words” to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall.

While the PC market is hurting now, Intel is losing share to AMD – especially in the lucrative data center market. For more, check out this CNBC story.