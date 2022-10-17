California Quakes Mysteriously Preceded by Shifts in Earth’s Magnetic Field

Could there be a more effective way to predict earthquakes?

When the next big earthquake strikes somewhere around the world, it will arrive without warning, destroying infrastructure and putting lives at risk. Yet for days leading up to the event, titanic geological forces will already be at work, warping the crust in subtle ways that could, in theory, predict the coming catastrophe. One possible sign could involve flickers in the magnetic field that ebbs and flows around our planet. For decades, researchers have debated the merits of hunting for magnetic signatures to imminent tremors, for want of convincing evidence.

