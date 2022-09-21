Logitech Launches Handheld Cloud Gaming Device

Logitech announced the launch of their Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld, a purpose-built gaming device for cloud gaming.

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld was developed in partnership with Tencent Games and supports cloud streaming from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Players can also stream local games from an Xbox console with the Xbox app, their Steam games via SteamLink or download remote play apps, video streaming, and more via the Google Play Store.