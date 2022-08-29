NASA’s Webb Telescope Just Detected Carbon Dioxide On A Distant Planet

A sign of a potential life environment?

Thanks to the Webb Telescope’s precision, scientists discovered the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide on WASP-39 b by using the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph to view the change in wavelengths of light from the planet as it orbited its host star. The subtle measurements of the planet’s transmission spectrum were a pivotal moment for this field of science as the level of precision had never been measured before on any exoplanet. The discovery was not only the first discovery of carbon dioxide on planet WASP-39 b but also the first for any exoplanet outside Earth’s solar system.