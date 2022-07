Researchers have managed to demonstrate a strange phenomenon known as the quantum boomerang effect for the first time.

David Weld at University of California, Santa Barbara and his colleagues cooled hundreds of thousands of lithium atoms close to absolute zero inside a small vacuum-sealed box. They used lasers to arrange the lithium atoms in a line and keep them in a particular quantum state that they hoped would reveal the boomerang effect.

