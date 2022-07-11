Aliens Could Be Using Quantum Communications to Talk Across Interstellar Space

Now that is a provocative title!
While we haven’t found any evidence of alien life yet, that doesn’t mean it’s not out there, beyond our reach. Now, a team of researchers has put together a mathematical model showing aliens could potentially be communicating across space – via quantum physics.
The idea is that quantum mechanics provide certain properties that would make information transfer inherently faster and more secure than regular systems… if we can get it to work.
For more, check out this ScienceAlert story.