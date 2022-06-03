AMD powers five of the top ten most powerful supercomputers

Frontier supercomputer, powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct Accelerators, achieves number one spots on Top500, Green500 and HPL-AI performance lists.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s (ORNL) Frontier system submitted its very first score to the Top500 list of 1.1 exaflops, making it the world’s fastest supercomputer and the first to break the exascale barrier. Frontier’s performance is more than double the number two system and greater than the sum of the next seven systems on the latest Top500 list.