The Holy Grail of Energy Generation Might Finally Be Within Our Grasp

The dream of producing power by utilizing nuclear fusion power is getting closer.

There are two main types of fusion that are currently being researched. The first, inertial confinement fusion, involves using lasers to put the fuel under a massive amount of pressure and heat. At the National Ignition Facility where Zylstra does his research, scientists aim 192 lasers that produce up to 500 trillion watts of power at hydrogen isotopes to achieve fusion.