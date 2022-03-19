Web 3.0 Is Coming, and Here’s What That Really Means for You

This article on Entrepreneur attempts to clear up some of the confusion surrounding Web 3.0.

So before you go buy that digital Gucci handbag in Roblox or set up your virtual office headquarters in Decentraland (like the Barbados embassy has recently done), I’d like to give you the low-down on what I understand to be very important issues facing the continued development of Web 3.0. I’ll walk you through what it will take to resolve them and, in light of it all, what you can begin to do today to ensure your business has an edge when the “future of the internet” finally arrives in all its glory.

In my opinion, while Web 3.0 is a certainty, it’s going to take us at least 5-10 years to really get there. There are numerous limitations to blockchain tech, namely its cost-efficiency, scalability, accessibility, and user experience, all of which make achieving mass adoption a medium to long-term scenario.