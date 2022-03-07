Travel to another galaxy with this vibrant 3D map of the cosmos

An European radio telescope has “painted” a picture of the radio night sky—and you can explore highlights of this cosmic map for yourself.

A team of scientists working on the LOw Frequency ARray (LOFAR) radio telescope in Europe published an overview of a new, freely available data package that covers 27 percent of the Northern sky. The data will be useful for researchers studying everything from the evolution of galaxies, black holes, exoplanets, and certain types of stars. These researchers are also looking for non-experts to get involved–they need your help to spot the wonders of the cosmos in all of those images.

