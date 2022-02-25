Scientists discovered a new type of thermonuclear explosion that may never be seen again

It might be another 1,000 years to see anything else like it.

Astronomers studying a dead star on the edge of the Milky Way may have found evidence of a type of thermonuclear explosion that’s never been seen before — and which may never be seen again. Dubbed a “hyperburst,” this gargantuan explosion appears to have occurred deep within a neutron star (the ultra-dense, compact core of a dead star) after hundreds or perhaps thousands of years of heat and pressure building up.

