Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Sounds intriguing…Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.

Usually, when such disturbances happen, they don’t happen by intruders, but by stars that have grown up together close next to each other. Stars tend to form with other stars, and those siblings – sometimes as many as four of them – are pulled in towards each other and cause what scientists refer to as “perturbations”. But researchers watching the star system known as Z CMa noticed that the structure of the streams that were left behind looked unusual in this case.