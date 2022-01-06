We may finally be able to test one of Stephen Hawking’s most far-out ideas

New research suggests we may soon be able to test one of Stephen Hawking’s most controversial theories.

In the 1970s, Hawking proposed that dark matter, the invisible substance that makes up most matter in the cosmos, may be made of black holes formed in the earliest moments of the Big Bang. Now, three astronomers have developed a theory that explains not only the existence of dark matter, but also the appearance of the largest black holes in the universe.

For more, check out this Live Science/MSN story.