Scientists Accidentally Find a ‘Very Exciting’ Unique Exoplanet

Scientists have accidentally discovered details about a exoplanet orbiting a nearby star system, which is thought to contain more water than Earth.

The scientific interest in the planet, known as Nu2 Lupi d, was sparked after researchers spotted it using the European Space Agency’s Cheops satellite. It orbits a sun-like star around 50 light years away from us that is visible with the naked eye, has a mild atmospheric temperature and appears to contain a large amount of water.

For more, check out this Newsweek/MSN story.