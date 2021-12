A tidal turbine weighing 680 metric tons and dubbed “the world’s most powerful” has started grid-connected power generation.

In an announcement Wednesday, Scottish engineering firm Orbital Marine Power explained how its 2 megawatt O2 turbine had been anchored in a body of water called the Fall of Warness, with a subsea cable linking it to a local electricity network on land.

