Matrox Celebrates 45 Years

Kind of lost in today’s world of NVIDIA and AMD, was one of the pioneers of 3D add-in video cards. While they aren’t a household name anymore, Matrox is still around and celebrating 45 years in business.

Since its founding in 1976, Matrox has borne witness to, and helped propel, major technological shifts. Matrox explored the end-user consumer market before shifting its corporate focus to specialized professional markets, including digital signage, media and broadcast, enterprise communications, manufacturing, medical imaging, and factory automation. A storied history of innovation highlights the company’s pioneering product launches and expansive market reach.

I remember the early years when it was NVIDIA, Matrox and Voodoo Graphics competing in the fledging 3D gaming arena. For more, check out this press release.