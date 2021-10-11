New graphics card power connector coming

This is crazy – I remember when a 300W power supply was a monster. Later, a 450W power supply was considered standard for a PC. Now comes word of an upcoming 450W graphics card power connector. 450W!

Modern graphics cards are getting faster and faster, but they also need more and more energy. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti / Super, which is expected for the beginning of 2022, is said to have up to 450 watts – and that may just be the beginning. In order to be able to implement this in a meaningful way, a new power plug is emerging.

