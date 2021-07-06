Navy Ditches Futuristic Railgun

There wasn’t a lot of fanfare with this announcement, but the Navy announced it was ditching their futuristic Railgun. The Pentagon is turning its attention to hypersonic missiles to keep up with China and Russia.

The U.S. Navy pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity. The Navy spent more than a decade developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting them on the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Maine’s Bath Iron Works.

For more, check out this IEN story.